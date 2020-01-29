|
Gail Sehon
March 11, 1950 - Jan. 10, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Peacefully passed away with her loving family by her side. Gail leaves her daughter, Pamela Montez and her husband Frank. She leaves to mourn one sister, Jeannine Smith and her husband Jim. She cherished her 5 grandkids, Cody, Sandy, Jordan, Frankie and Vanessa, 3 nephews Kirk Bowman, Josh Bowman and Michael Sehon. Memorial Service at The Cross Worship Center, 6895 Via Del Oro, San Jose, CA 95119; 1:30pm, Fri. Jan. 31, 2020.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 29, 2020