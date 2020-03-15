|
|
Gale Sturdevant
Dec 10, 1938 - March 3, 2020
Phoenix, Arizona
On March 3, 2020, Gale Sturdevant passed away at age 81.
Gale was born on December 10, 1938 in Mukden, China to Nicholas and Natalie Dobbs, arriving in the United States on a Japanese ship just before she turned 3 years old. She grew up in the Sunset District of San Francisco, and graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1956.
Gale graduated from the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center School of Dentistry with a Bachelor's degree in Dental Hygiene in 1961. Gale met her future husband, Don Sturdevant, at UCSF and they married on August 19, 1961. Together, Gale and Don were stationed at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas from 1962 to 1965. Returning to California in 1965, Gale and Don eventually chose to make their home in Saratoga, California and raised two daughters.
Gale practiced dental hygiene for approximately 35 years, working in both California and Texas. She volunteered at the Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga, California after retiring. Gale loved all animals and she took delight in all furry & feathered creatures. She was a true friend to all around her.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers at The Grove, Terraces of Phoenix and the Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix for the loving and compassionate care they provided to Gale.
Gale is survived and will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, Don Sturdevant, daughters Niki (Chris) Stewart and Kristy (Dan) Martin, 5 grandchildren (Alex, Andrew, Kyle, Makena and Parker), extended family, and many dear friends.
A Celebration of Life for Gale will be held at the Terraces of Phoenix Chapel with Chaplin Troy Epps officiating at 2 pm on March 16, reception following. Interment of her ashes will be in the family plot at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga, California.
Memorial donations in memory of Gale can be made to the Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix.
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries, 602-249-2111
View the online memorial for Gale Sturdevant
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 15, 2020