Gale Vincent Ludwig

January 28, 1930 - February 16, 2019

Our hearts are breaking over the loss of Gale Vincent Ludwig, one of the sweetest, kindest, most gentle people to be on this earth. He passed away February 16 after a long battle recovering from a second stroke. His nurse said, he fought hard this past year to recover, but in the end it was too much for him.

Born in Kansas City, Kansas on January 28, 1930 to his parents Ralph Owen Ludwig and Evangelyn Irene Horning Ludwig, he resided on a farm in Huntley, Wyoming until age 19. After serving in the army in the Korean War he attended the University of Wyoming where he obtained a Master's degree in agronomy. We know he is in heaven after having been a minister in the Presbyterian Church, in Malad City, Idaho. He became a stockbroker in San Jose for the next 35 years. Mountain climbing was his favorite past time and working on his red BMW.

He is survived by his daughters Julie and Jennifer, his grandson Aubrey, former wife Marcia, his sister Myrna Berlin, nieces Jessica Berlin, Sheryl Boltjes, nephew Daniel Ludwig. Gale was known for his kindness and loving and gentle spirit. Being a beloved resident at Valley Village Retirement Center for well over a decade, he had many friends for whom he cared very deeply. The one thing he regretted about leaving his childhood home in Wyoming was leaving all his friends behind, but in the end he made many new friends. Gale will be sorely missed. Memorial gifts may be sent to Skills Plus, Santa Clara or Stone Church of Willow Glen, San Jose.





