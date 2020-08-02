Garry SalmonFebruary 23, 1944 - July 22, 2020Resident of Sun City West, AZGarry Salmon passed away in his home in Sun City West, AZ where he lived with his wife Judy (McDonough) Salmon. Garry was born in Santa María, and moved to Coalinga at 14. He was a proud member of the "Horned Toads" class of 1962. In Coalinga he met and married Marilyn (Schwarz) Pattison. They moved to San José, had two daughters and raised them in Campbell. He was a great dad and mentor to Campbell youth.Garry found his true calling as a firefighter at the Campbell Fire department. His proudest accomplishment was being a founding member of the 1st fire/paramedic squad in Northern California in 1974. He and his team were trailblazers.In his 50s Garry moved to AZ, married Judy Salmon & became an adopted member of the New Hampshire crew. He worked in the court system and traveled with Judy. He loved car shows, cruises, and was a member of several car clubs. While Garry called many places home, he felt he belonged best on Lower Chiquito Creek in the Sierras. There is no doubt that Chiquito Creek runs right past him in Heaven.Garry is survived by his loving families: Marilyn Pattison (Jack), his daughters Jennifer Salmon (Kim), Catherine Kuczma (Paul), and grandchildren Grant, Sarah, & Michael; Judy Salmon, her daughters Dawna Taylor (Justin), and Kerry Patrick (Brad), and grandchildren Austin & Sara; & sister Donna Burrow.