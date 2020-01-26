Mercury News Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Joseph of Cupertino Church Community Center
Cupertino, CA
Gary Acquistapace


1942 - 2019
Gary Acquistapace
Resident of Willow Glen
Gary Acquistapace, age 77, a lifelong resident of Willow Glen, died in his home of natural causes on December 12, 2019. Gary was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1942, to Abraham and Alice (Borba) Acquistapace. Gary graduated from San Jose State College with several master degrees in a variety of subjects. He was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War, an extensive world traveler, and an avid bowler. Gary had a long career with the County of Santa Clara as an Administrative Analyst from which he retired to care for his aging mother. Gary was a noted numismatist and was a strong and supportive presence in several coin clubs, including Fremont, San Jose, and his most recent and active Cupertino Coin Club. He wore many hats as Treasurer, Curator, mentor, and he chaired numerous committees and events. Gary is survived by his mother, Alice Acquistapace; brother, Carl Acquistapace (wife Katie); brother, Dennis Acquistapace (wife Sandie); his sister, Susan Acquistapace, and he will be terribly missed by his family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Joseph of Cupertino Church Community Center, 10110 N. De Anza Blvd., Cupertino, CA on Friday, January 31st at 7:00pm. Please join us for Gary's favorite sandwiches, photos of his travels, and we hope you will bring a memory to share.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
