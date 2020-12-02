Gary BrandenburgApr. 16, 1937 - Nov. 28, 2020Resident of SaratogaGary Brandenburg, 83, of Saratoga passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on November 28th, after a hard-fought struggle with cancer. He was a native of the Bay Area and lived most of his adult life in Saratoga. Gary graduated from San Jose State in 1961 after a two-year hiatus as a guest of the United States Navy. He began his long, successful career in Human Resources at Fairchild Semiconductor, moving from there to several small- and mid-size high tech companies until, in 1975, he started his own consulting practice in human resource management and executive search. However, as a true "people person", the things he enjoyed the most were his involvement with YMCA Indian Guides, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, soccer coaching, and Rotary. He also loved travel, racquetball and skiing.Gary is survived by his adored wife, Susan, and his three children, Kari Korreng (Mike, Stephan and Sheldan), Eric Brandenburg (Kimberly, Braydin and Teague), and Steven Brandenburg (Lindsey, Maddox and Bennett). A life well-lived, he will be truly missed.A celebration of life will be planned at a later post-Covid date.