Gary Byron Mitome
Resident of San Jose, CA
Gary Byron Mitome passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 with family by his side. He was born in St. George, Utah October 10, 1944 to Howard and Kay Mitome. In 1948, his family relocated back to Cupertino , California on Miller Avenue. Having attended Cupertino schools from grade school through high school and Foothill College for a short period, he turned to Moler Barber College. Gary received his barbers license at the age of 23 and began his long career.
In September, 1970 Gary and Janice were married embarking on their lifelong journey. They were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Bryce in 1971. After more than 40 years at Sharon Heights Barber, Gary sold his business in 2012 to enjoy retirement. Gary was a member of the Japanese American Citizenship League, Garden City Golf Club, San Jose Nisei Bowling League and the Villages Men's Golf Club.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Kay Mitome, and sister Julie Hisaka (Craig deceased). He is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Bryce (Eric Palomaria), granddaughter Madison, and brother Dennis (Joyce). He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, John Zepeda (Vivian), Allen Ajimura (Ann), Masaru Kawamoto (Wilma), Richard Ajimura, and sisters-in-law Diane Okamoto (Isao, deceased), Arlene Imamura (Jerry, deceased), Adele Ajimura (Greg, deceased), and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to join the family in celebrating a life well lived on Saturday, November 30, 2019, 2:00 pm at The Villages Foothill Center, 5000 Cribari Lane, San Jose, CA 95135. Casual attire. In lieu of flowers and koden, please consider donations to a .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 24, 2019