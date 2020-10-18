1/1
Gary C. Bellardi
1946 - 2020
Gary C. Bellardi
Dec. 12, 1946 - Oct. 8, 2020
Resident of Windsor
Gary Bellardi of Windsor, CA, passed unexpectedly on Oct 8, 2020. Gary was born in San Jose, California, on Dec 12, 1948, to Charles Bellardi and Doris Sunseri.
Gary attended San Jose State College and graduated with degrees in Education and Science in 1971. Gary married Char Bragg in Windsor, California, on Apr 2, 2002, and spent 18 beautiful years together.
Gary Bellardi will be remembered as a talented and caring science teacher after 35+ years in the Cupertino Union School District. Gary was known for sharing stories of the March to Yosemite National Park trip that he helped co-chair and loved seeing his students experience each year.
Whether you met Gary from his musical trio group, from his teaching, or later in life during his travels with Char, you knew that he was one of a kind. Gary knew what he liked, from his beloved pink packets, extra ice, to the perfect temperature in the house; these are the little things that made Gary, Gary, and will forever be missed.
If you asked Gary or did not, he pulled out his phone to show off pictures of his five grandkids. Nothing made Gary prouder than being a family man and grandpa, and his memory will always be carried on in our hearts.
A Memorial Service to be held at 11:00 A.M. on October 21, 2020, at the LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Gathering loves ones is not a good idea these days, so a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lima Campagna Mortuaries
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Mortuaries
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
