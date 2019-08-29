Home

St Christopher Church
2278 Booksin Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
2278 Booksin Avenue
San Jose, CA
View Map
Gary C. Rovai


1943 - 2019
Gary C. Rovai Obituary
Gary C. Rovai
Dec. 9, 1943 - Aug. 24, 2019
Resident of Willow Glen
Gary Rovai passed away surrounded by his family on August 24th. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynne; his three daughters Kristen, Lindsey and Stephanie; his three son-in-laws Brady, David and Ben; and his 6 grandchildren Dexter, Fletcher, Kennedy, Dylan, Evelyn and Josephine.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:30A.M at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 2278 Booksin Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 29, 2019
