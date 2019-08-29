|
|
Gary C. Rovai
Dec. 9, 1943 - Aug. 24, 2019
Resident of Willow Glen
Gary Rovai passed away surrounded by his family on August 24th. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynne; his three daughters Kristen, Lindsey and Stephanie; his three son-in-laws Brady, David and Ben; and his 6 grandchildren Dexter, Fletcher, Kennedy, Dylan, Evelyn and Josephine.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:30A.M at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 2278 Booksin Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids.
View the online memorial for Gary C. Rovai
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 29, 2019