Gary D. Packebush
August 3, 1941 - April 4, 2020
Lake Stevens, Washington
He was kind to all, generous and ready to help those in need. He never said unkind words about others and would defend those being taken to task. He will never be replaced in our heart.
Born in Hutchison, Kansas, but reared in Bakersfield, California, Gary attend North Bakersfield High, and two years at Bakersfield Jr College. In 1966 Gary married Linda Cherry. They had two daughters Gigi LaDawn and Michelle Lee. Gary re-located to Santa Clara, County, California around 1971.
In 1985, Gary married Beverly Dunnavant Hartwig. He gained a daughter Levina Michelle Hartwig and a son. Richard Scott Hartwig. Gary and Beverly retired to Lake Stevens, Washington in 2006.
Gary held positions for many Silicon Valley firms, before taking his part-time endeavor of tax preparation and accounting into his full-time job.
He was preceded in death by his parents George Albert and Dorothy Pike Packebush of Bakersfield, California, brother Victor Packebush and daughter Michelle Lee Packebush. Gary is survived by, spouse Beverly Dunnavant Packebush, sister Carol Clark {Bill Clark) daughter Gigi Green (Doug), Michelle Hartwig (Andy Chan) and Scott Hartwig (Juli Diaz Hartwig). He was blessed with five grandchildren. Brother-in-law's James and Oscar Dunnavant, Sister-in-law Janie Montgomery (Bill). He also survived by many nephews and nieces and cousins.
No service will be held at this time. Those wishing to remember Gary please donate to Fred Hutch cancer research at: 1100 Fairview Ave. N. P.O. Box 19024, Seattle, WA 98109-1024. Or online at: https://www.fredhutch.org/en/about/contact-us.html
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 10, 2020