Gary deGiveMay 26, 1940 - April 12, 2020Resident of San JoseRichard Gary deGive, 79, of San Jose, California passed away peacefully on Easter morning, April 12, 2020. Better known to his friends and family as Gary, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.Gary was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 26th, 1940 and was the 2nd son of Louis and Bernice deGive. He and his family settled in the Bay Area in the early 1950s. Gary graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 1958 and went on to earn his Bachelor's in Industrial Relations from San Jose State. He made a career working in outside sales, finally retiring in 2011. Gary married Gale Sullivan in 1968 and the couple were residents of Evergreen Valley in San Jose for over 40 years.He was preceded by his parents Louis and Bernice deGive, his older brother Roy deGive, and his beloved wife Gale deGive.He is survived by his son Ryan (Veronica) deGive, his granddaughter Lola Gale deGive, his sister Irene (Shannon) Lile, his sister-in-law Nancy (Duane) Hibbard, his two brothers-in-law Frank and Denny (Dolores) Sullivan, and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service in his honor is currently postponed but is planned for early summer.