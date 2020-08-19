Me Edwards was both my Spanish and Values teacher. I graduated in 1983. He was the most sincere caring teacher I have ever had. He helped us with life long goals, being friends, understanding differences and was just an amazing human being. He will be missed RIP Sir and thank you for helping to mold my life of love and acceptance



Sincerely

Stacie Medcalf (Look)

Santa Clara (Buchser) Class of 1983

Stacie Medcalf

Student