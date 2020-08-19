Gary Edwards
Feb. 3 1938 - August 8, 2020
Los Altos, CA
Gary Eugene Edwards passed away on August 8, 2020 in his Los Altos, California home at the age of 82 after battling worsening Parkinson's symptoms for the last 10 years of his life. He was diagnosed with the disease approximately 20 years ago. Gary was the son of Harry and Henrietta Edwards (both deceased) and has one brother, Doug, all of whom were teachers in either the Mountain View or Santa Clara school districts.
Gary graduated from Mountain View High School, where he was active in athletics and student government, including Student Body President. He was the recipient of a number of awards, including finalist for the Mid-Peninsula Athlete of the Year in 1955.
He later graduated with honors from San Jose State University, where he majored in Spanish. He taught Spanish at Buchser and Santa Clara High Schools for 40 years and subbed another 10 years there. He developed and taught a course called "Values", which was highly lauded by his students, a number of whom continued to stay in touch after his retirement.
He was a Mentor Teacher and teacher trainer and gave workshops on motivational teaching methods.
Gary's first marriage was to Barbara Fune in 1961 and they had two children, Noelle and Kyle. The couple eventually divorced in 1982. Gary later met Jan Bathurst and they were married in 1993 in Carmel, California.
Gary had a great sense of humor and was well known for his puns. He enjoyed fishing, especially for steelhead, and wanted his ashes to be spread over the Eel River. Gary met his wife, Jan, on a golf course and they devoted a large part of their recreational time playing golf together.
Gary is survived by his wife, his brother, two children and four grandchildren, all of whom will miss him more than words can say.
A memorial will be held in the future at a date, yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
