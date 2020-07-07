Gary HinderliterJuly 6, 1941June 29, 2020Gary Clarence Hinderliter, 78, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born July 6, 1941, in Evansville, IN, to the late Charles Wilson and Velma Marie Hinderliter. He was a veteran of the United States National Guard and worked as a Broadcast Engineer for many years. He was active in Highlanders Bagpipe band in Indianapolis, IN, and active in the Pacific Swimming in San Jose, CA.He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Myron Hinderliter. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Louise Hinderliter; son, Garry Hinderliter (Jennifer); daughters, Gretchen Mullen, Jamie Brown (Eric); grandchildren, Amber, Amanda, Nick, and Sarah Mullen, and Maya and Brian Hinderliter, Cody, Kylie, and Owen Brown; as well as one great-grandson, Westen Smith.Funeral Mass will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Citra, FL, with Father Patrick Sheedy officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in McIntosh Cemetery, McIntosh, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.