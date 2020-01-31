Home

Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin
640 N. Fifth Street
San Jose, CA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Kurotsuchi


1938 - 2019
Gary Kurotsuchi Obituary
Gary Kurotsuchi
Jan. 26, 1938-Dec.7, 2019
Aurora, Colorado
Gary Kurotsuchi passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a long time resident of San Jose, but had been living in Aurora, Colorado for the last 25 years. Gary will be remembered for his ease of talking to people, and his love of driving around town. He is survived by his two daughters, Marla Kodama and Karen (Tim) Bowman, and five grandchildren. Also survived by brother Harry (Charleen) Kurotsuchi, and sister Lena (Bob) Tsuruda. Preceded in death by his second wife, Diane.
Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin
640 N. Fifth Street, San Jose, CA 95112


View the online memorial for Gary Kurotsuchi
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020
