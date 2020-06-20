Gary LucchesiMarch 20, 1948 - May 28, 2020Prescott Valley, AZGary W. Lucchesi, 72, passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020 at his home in Prescott Valley, AZ. Gary was born and raised in San Jose. In May 2010 he retired from Safeway as a truck driver. In July 2010 Gary and his wife, Nancy, retired to Prescott Valley, AZ.Gary is survived by his wife Nancy, daughters Julie Serrano, Lisa Bagnod and Gina Massengale and his son John Perez. He is also survived by his many grandchildren whom he dearly loved.He is pre-deceased by his mother, Dolores Dawdy and son Jesse Perez.At his request, there will be no funeral services.