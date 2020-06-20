Gary Lucchesi
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lucchesi
March 20, 1948 - May 28, 2020
Prescott Valley, AZ
Gary W. Lucchesi, 72, passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020 at his home in Prescott Valley, AZ. Gary was born and raised in San Jose. In May 2010 he retired from Safeway as a truck driver. In July 2010 Gary and his wife, Nancy, retired to Prescott Valley, AZ.
Gary is survived by his wife Nancy, daughters Julie Serrano, Lisa Bagnod and Gina Massengale and his son John Perez. He is also survived by his many grandchildren whom he dearly loved.
He is pre-deceased by his mother, Dolores Dawdy and son Jesse Perez.
At his request, there will be no funeral services.


View the online memorial for Gary Lucchesi

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved