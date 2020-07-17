Gary Morey
June 7, 1943 - July 13, 2020
Mountain View
Gary P. Morey, longtime resident of Mountain View, passed away on July 13, 2020 at Stanford Hospital. A dearly beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather, Gary was born in Palo Alto on June 7, 1943 to Harry B. and Mary Alice (Sullivan) Morey. He spent his childhood running around Menlo Park with his brothers and sister and innumerable cousins. After attending St. Joseph School and Bellarmine College Preparatory, Gary graduated from Santa Clara University. After graduating, he served in the Navy during the Vietnam war from 1965-1969. Gary returned to the Mountain View area and worked for several corporations before starting a successful career as a self-employed Certified Public Accountant. In 1985 he married Nancy Morey (Langry), the beginning of a loving 35-year marriage. They had two children and filled their lives with innumerable happy family activities, trips, and lovely days around the house. Gary was particularly fond of his regular tennis matches with friends and ensuring that he had the most finely-manicured yard in the neighborhood. No matter how far from home, Gary never missed Sunday Mass. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, his children Maureen and Mitchell (Alexandria), grandchildren Ralph, Carr, and Jane, brother Phil Morey, sister Diane Morey, and a large extended family. Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Harry. A memorial service will be held when social gatherings are again safe and permitted. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wounded Warrior Project
