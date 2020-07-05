Gary NashMay 28, 1949 - June 25, 2020Chico, CaliforniaGary was born and raised in San Jose, California. After graduating from Blackford High School and attending San Jose State, he turned to construction and became a highly skilled contractor. Gary built many fine custom homes in the South Bay before moving to Chico California to continue his trade. In 1990 he bought a small restaurant and as a self-taught restauranteur, designed and built the ever popular Nash's Restaurant, one of the largest and best known in Chico. Anyone who knew Gary knows he had a big loving heart and was known for opening his home to those who needed a place to stay. Nash's Staff was his second family. He referred to them as "the kids," some of whom have worked with him for more than 20 years.He's survived by his loving sisters, Nancy Miailovich and Carol McNatt and their husbands, Ray and John, his cousins James and Roberta Caldwell, Dennis and Trish Caldwell, Scott and Carol Nash, Kelly Brambila, his uncle, Ken Nash, and many nephews and nieces. He was loved by so many and will be sorely missed by all. His legacy will live on through his beautiful, constantly expanding restaurant.