Gary Sunao Hirotsu
July 19, 1927 - May 25, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Gary Sunao Hirotsu, resident of Cupertino for over 50 years, passed away peacefully at his home on May 25, 2019. Gary was born in Walnut Grove, CA on July 19, 1927, and was the youngest of 5 children. Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years, Agnes Hirotsu; Terri Tsugita (daughter), Scott Hirotsu (son), and Scott Tsugita (son-in-law). Gary was a Veteran of the Army, an electrical and mechanical engineer, an avid fisherman and gardener, and an active member of Mountain View Buddhist Temple. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple where friends and family will share fond memories of Gary.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 22, 2019