Gayle Newgren
March 30, 1953 - July 17, 2019
San Jose, CA
Longtime Almaden resident Gayle Newgren (Jones) died peacefully in her home on July 17, 2019 in San Jose, CA at the age of 66. Gayle remained strong and always concerned for others as she fought the aggressive cancer that ultimately took her life. She was surrounded by family and friends during the final weeks of her battle.
Gayle is survived by her mother, Jane Walters of San Jose, CA; husband, Steve Newgren of San Jose, CA; daughter, Greta Fitzgerald (Jeff) of San Jose, CA; son Tyler Newgren of Burleson, TX; brother, Mark Jones of Tidewater, OR; brother, Patrick Jones of San Jose, CA; sister, Cindy Frazier of Sonora, CA; and her grandson, Liam Fitzgerald. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Jones of Hollister, CA.
Gayle was born on March 30, 1953 in San Jose, CA to Jane Walters and Robert E. Jones. After graduating Leland High School ('71) in Almaden, she graduated from UC Santa Cruz in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She married Steve Newgren in 1976.
After graduating from UC Santa Cruz, Gayle attended the California Academy of Drafting and received her mechanical drafting degree. Her career at IBM lasted for over 25 years, ending her tenure there as a software engineer. After retiring, she enjoyed golfing, spending time with her two Norfolk terriers (she was an AKC certified dog breeder), managing the Almaden Business Center in San Jose, traveling around the world with her friends, wine tasting, gardening, and cooking. Gayle was an avid reader, loved spending time at the family beach house in Santa Cruz, and being involved with her grandson.
Throughout her life, Gayle was passionate about giving back and actively involved in a number of local charity organizations, including the Grand View League, a fundraising branch of the American Cancer Society; Montalvo Service Group; Cinnabar Hills Ladies League; Central Coast Counties Golf Club; and the Tuesday Night Ladies League.
Gayle's ashes will be inurned at the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery in a private ceremony with her family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grand View League (https://acscacam.ejoinme.org/grandviewleague). The family would like to thank VITAS Hospice Care for their care and dedication to our family during this difficult time.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019