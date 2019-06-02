|
|
Gene Alexander Nite
August 6, 1973 - May 1, 2019
Resident of Felton
Gene Nite is the most amazing loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew. Gene is devoted to his family and his community. Gene is heavily involved in coaching of his children's sports (soccer, basketball, softball and baseball) and he is a great mentor to all the kids he coached. Gene is deeply missed by his family, friends and all the people that were touched by his kindness and beautiful smile.
Gene is survived by his wife Lisa, their children Leila and Anton, brother John, sister in law Lori, nieces Janie and Charlotte and sister Marian.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled on June 14th at 3pm at Roaring Camp Railroads in Felton CA.
View the online memorial for Gene Alexander Nite
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 2, 2019