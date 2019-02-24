Gene Anna Hawthorne

Gene Anna Hawthorne passed away peacefully at home on February 15, 2019 with family by her side.

Born to Paul and Rose Hanzlik on February 25, 1925 in Des Moines, IA, G.A. graduated from Cornell College with degrees in German and music. She married longtime friend Robert J. Hawthorne in 1949 and moved with him to New Haven, CT while Bob finished seminary. G.A. worked for the YWCA and the US Forest Service before moving with Bob to California in 1952, where he became a United Methodist minister and served six churches over the next 40 years. G.A. worked much of this time in the insurance industry before retiring with Bob in San Jose in 1978.

Music, traveling, reading and social justice causes were integral to G.A.'s life. The child of musical parents, she learned piano early on and became an accomplished organist and children's choir director, as well as an avid opera goer and listener. G.A. and Bob toured the world with the Masterworks Chorale and visited 28 countries throughout Asia, Africa and Europe, though she felt most at home by the ocean in Aptos and Point Lobos. G.A. was active in two weekly book groups, and was dedicated to numerous community and charitable organizations.

G.A. is survived by daughters Christine Chase, Alison Hawthorne, Joy Burton and Nancy Beyrouti; grandchildren Peter and Sarah Chase, and Bianca and Gabriel Beyrouti; and seven nieces and nephews. A celebration of G.A.'s life will be held on March 2, 2019 at 2pm at Almaden Hills UMC, 1200 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95118.





