Gene Pat Van Horn
Dec. 15, 1945 - April 11, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Gene Pat Van Horn passed away on Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, peacefully at his home in San Jose, CA.
A native of San Jose and the youngest of three children, Gene was born on December 15, 1945. After attending Del Mar High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Serving overseas gave Gene the inspiration to work at a refugee camp in the Philippines after the Vietnam War. It was here he met his wife, Hue Van Horn. Gene and Hue settled in Willow Glen where he had a 30 year career in real estate as an appraiser and broker.
Gene was a devoted father who also loved being a grandpa. Later in life, Gene enjoyed taking art classes, playing the piano, and cooking new recipes. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Gene is survived by his wife Hue Van Horn; his children Marci Van Horn (Maida) and Chris Van Horn of San Jose; his brothers Gerald Van Horn and Timothy Van Horn; and his granddaughter Madeleine Maida.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020