Gene Quermann
Sept. 24, 1932 - December 16, 2019
Cupertino
Gene passed away peacefully at home. He was the adored father of Laurie Laumeister, Amy Kull, and Jennifer Quermann and beloved husband of Joanne, mother of Joe Tone and Elizabeth Kitch. We will miss his unique laugh, brilliant mind, and amazing hugs.
Born and raised in Chicago, son of Clarence and Vera Quermann, Gene was very proud of his German heritage. He remained in the Midwest while studying at the University of Illinois, Champaign where he was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity serving as Vice President/ Pledge Trainer and President.
Prior to graduating in 1957 with a degree in Economics, he served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Quartermaster for one year in South Korea and Hawaii. Gene joined Allstate Insurance Company, which led him to a brand-new research facility in Menlo Park, California in his role as Director of Market Research. Acclimating to California, Gene became an avid skier, joined the Apres Ski Club SF Chapter and became its president. He also helped establish the Peninsula chapter of the American Marketing Association where he served as its first president..
After retiring, he traveled to countless countries on six continents, while still making time becoming the most popular lunch monitor at Montclair School, according to his grandsons Joe and Ryan Kull. At home, Gene delighted in statistical analysis of the Stock Market and NFL, acing the New York Times Sunday crossword, listening to traditional jazz and mastering jigsaw puzzles without even looking at the box.
The family thanks Hospice of the Valley for their amazing support.
A family memorial will be held at Better Place Forests in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 31, 2019