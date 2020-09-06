Gene Ruiz Jr.July 16, 1934 - August 29, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraGene Ruiz, Jr., 86, of Santa Clara, California passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on August 29th 2020. Gene was born in Hollister, California on July 16th, 1934 and grew up in Mendota, California.After graduating from high school, Gene served in the US Air Force during the Korean War, was trained as a cryptographer and was deployed to South Korea then later stationed at a US Air Force Radar station along the coast above San Francisco. After his service ended, Gene worked at SLAC in Palo Alto and then IBM in San Jose where he worked as a systems analyst for 30 years until retirement. Gene was a family man who loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, his brothers and extended families and friends. Gene was a handsome, kind and caring man who loved to joke and laugh yet held firm to his convictions, was truthful and honest and had integrity.Gene is survived by his wife Vera of 42 years of marriage, predeceased by his first wife, Mary and second wife, Maria and daughters Kathleen and Susie. He is survived by his children: Kathleen's husband Andrew, Jeanne, Donald, Dominic and his wife Debbie, Cynthia and her husband Ron, John and his wife Rene and Ralph. Additionally, Gene is survived by his grandchildren: Suzy and her husband Seth, Max and his wife Chelsea, Ryan and his wife Jessica, Jacob, Alex, Christianna, Anthony, David, Ashley and her husband Matthew, Morgan, and Janelle. And finally, the great grandchildren: Xavier, Junior, Alex, and Vanessa and caregiver, Flora.Although Gene was a strong man, as the years passed he started experiencing health issues that often times would require surgery and extended care yet Vera was always by his side to care and comfort him. Gene will be missed dearly by his family and friends – his smile, warmth and sense of humor will be remembered and cherished forever.