Gene T. Yee

July 28, 1926 - Feb 12, 2019

San Jose

Gene Yee passed at the age of 92. Gene was the eldest of six children of Dick and Betty Yee, founders of Dick's Supermarkets. Born in Canton, China, Gene immigrated to the United States at the age of six with his younger brother Calvin and mother to join his father in Woodland CA. In 1948, Gene married his wife Peggy before moving to San Jose to open the first Dick's Supermarket on 4th Street, the first of 15 stores. Gene eventually retired after celebrating 50 years in business. Gene also served as president of various regional Grocers Associations and President of the California Grocers Association in 1974, meeting then Governor Ronald Regan. Gene was active in the Chinese community as well as the Shriners and Masons. As an avid fisherman, Gene traveled the world pursuing his passion.

Gene is survived by his wife Peggy of 70 years, their children Gary (Susie) Yee, PJ (Donald) Watson, Richard (Nancy) Yee, and Stanley (Ellen) Yee. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren; John Yee, Diana Yee, Candace Beyer (Watson), Brian Watson, Richard Yee Jr., Nicholas Yee and Jason Yee, along with his great grandchild Aaliyah Watson. Gene is also survived by brothers Edwin and Melvin Yee, and is predeceased in death by his parents Dick and Betty Yee, brothers Calvin and Donald Yee, and sister Virginia Ho.

Services to be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.





