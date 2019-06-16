Genevieve Ann Anastasi

January 3, 1926 - May 23, 2019

Aptos

Former Resident of San Jose and Saratoga, CA. Genevieve passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the age of 93.

Genevieve ("Gen") will be remembered as a wonderful, loving mother of six children providing them with the happiest of homes as evidenced by her 63 year marriage to the love of her life; Anthony J. Anastasi.

Genevieve was born January 3, 1926 in Ossian, Iowa to Leo and Marie Barthelme. When she was 8 years old her family moved to a farm in Adams Minnesota. After completing her education she moved to California and worked as a legal secretary in the Palo Alto Law Firm: Crist, Stafford & Peters until the birth of her first child Peggy.

Gen was introduced to her future husband Anthony ("Tony") Anastasi by Lee Codding in the summer of 1950. They were married on February 4, 1951 and remained happily married to each other for the rest of their lives. Gen was an avid gardener who loved to swim, attend Stanford football games, devote her time to volunteer work with the American Cancer Society and a local women's shelter and most of all travel. She and Tony have visited "Every continent except Australia."

Genevieve is preceded in death by husband Anthony, sisters Roberta and Virginia, and brother Robert. She is survived by her close and loving family: Peggy Anastasi, Gina Anastasi, Tama & Mike Malwaukie, Pascal Anastasi and two grandchildren, Mara & Bob Galliani and three grandchildren, and Peter & Sheri Anastasi and three grandchildren.

Beauty, Character and Class. She will never be forgotten.

A Memorial will be held on June 22, 2019 at 11:30am at Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N. Winchester Blvd in Santa Clara. Memorial Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made "In memory of Genevieve Anastasi" to the Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066… or a .





View the online memorial for Genevieve Ann Anastasi Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary