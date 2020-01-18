|
|
Genevieve Barbra Izquierdo
Dec 4, 1926 - Jan 9, 2020
San Jose
Genevieve passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 93. Survived by her children Yolanda and Jeffrey; grandchildren: Jennifer, Melissa, Aaron, and Ryan and; brother, Paul. She was predeceased by Husband, Rudolph; son, Rudolph Jr.; sister, Frances; and brother, Paul.
Visitation is on Thursday 1/23 5pm to 7, and Rosary is at 7pm. The Funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday 1/24 at 10:30am at St. Martin of Tours Parish, followed by burial at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 18, 2020