|
|
Genevieve "Jenny" Buckley
Oct. 20, 1927 - February 21, 2020
Los Gatos
Genevieve "Jenny" Audrey Buckley, was born on October 20, 1927 in Indiana, PA. She died surrounded by her loving family on February 21, 2020 in Denver, CO. Jenny was 92 years old. Jenny moved from Indiana to Detroit, MI when she was sixteen. There she attended McKenzie High School and worked at the A&P Market throughout her high school years. It was at the A&P where she met the love of her life, Rod Buckley; she was a cashier and he was a butcher. Rod and Jenny married in November of 1946 and moved to California shortly after. Jenny remained happily married to Rod Buckley for 43 years until his death in August, 1990. Together they raised nine children: Patrick (Sandy) Buckley, Ronald (Monica) Buckley deceased, Debby (Bill deceased) Griffin, Gregory (JoAnn) Buckley deceased, Connie (George) Nunes, Michelle (Garry) Glaznap, Roderick Buckley, Kim (Lee) Mashburn and Carole (Breck) Lutz. Jenny resided in California until six months ago when she moved to Denver, CO to live with family. Jenny is survived by her seven children, twenty-two grandchildren, and twenty-six great grandchildren. She had four sisters and three brothers.
Jenny put her heart and soul into raising her nine children. She took tremendous pride in her family, her home, and herself.
Service will be held on March 9, 2020 at 10:00 am St. Christopher's Church 2278 Booksin Avenue San Jose, CA
In lieu of flowers please donate to: The Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center 8299 E. Lowry Boulevard Denver, CO 80230
View the online memorial for Genevieve "Jenny" Buckley
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2020