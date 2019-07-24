Home

George Abel


1921 - 2019
George Abel
Aug. 20, 1921 - Jul. 17, 2019
Los Gatos
Passed a month before his 98th birthday. Raised in Shortsville, New York. World War II Veteran. Moved to Los Gatos in 1967. Worked for Lockheed over 20 years. Survived by his loving wife Patricia, daughters Robin and Kim, his sister Helen, sons Brad, Brian, and Randy, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. His family was always his highest priority.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 24, 2019
