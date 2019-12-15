Mercury News Obituaries
George B. Clark


1930 - 2019
George B. Clark Obituary
George B. Clark
July 2, 1930 - Dec. 4, 2019
Former resident of San Jose and Santa Cruz
George graduated from San Jose High School in 1948 and from SJS Colege in 1953.
He spent 37 years as a teacher/administrator in San Jose, Cupertino, Watsonville, Salinas, and Avenal. He also spent 11 years in American Schools in Mexico and South America.
George is survived by wife, Bonnie; daughters Kristen Cozad, Terry Gilmete, and Remy Nutter; sons-in-law Patrick Nutter and Silvestre Gilmete; grandchildren Sara Shank, Hannah Cozad, Sophia and Michael Nutter; great grandsons Dayshawn and Michael Shank.
For more info on George, please go to http//www.tributes.com/George-Byrd-Clark


View the online memorial for George B. Clark
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019
