George Burton Bunyard
January 1929 - September 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Our beloved George joined his loved ones, including his wife of 67 years, Marge, the morning of September 5 after a long struggle with dementia. The evening before George's passing, he was celebrated, comforted, and serenaded by his children as they shared songs and stories of love and family remembrances. He died peacefully the next morning at the age of 90.
A resident of Saratoga for 48 years, George was born in Hollis, OK, son of George Harvey and Zula Zon Bunyard. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Altus, OK. His siblings are Lt. Gen. (Ret) Jerry Max Bunyard of Alexandria, VA and Merris Zon Yarbro (deceased).
George was a graduate of Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) receiving his BS in Physics. George and Marge married the day they graduated from OBU. George then served 3 years in the US Navy and later earned his MS in Physics and PhD in nuclear physics from Vanderbilt University. Dr. Bunyard was then hired by Lawrence Livermore Radiation Lab in California (1960-1971) to work on nuclear weapons.
In 1971, they moved to Saratoga while George worked at Uthe Technology Instruments (UTI) where he served the majority of his years as President. UTI developed a gas analyzer that was placed under the Space Shuttle. A notable time in UTI history was when this analyzer detected dangerous levels of hydrogen gas, thereby preventing a launch and potentially saving millions of dollars and the lives of the astronauts on board.
George (and Marge) were very active members and volunteers in the Saratoga community in many organizations such as the Saratoga United Presbyterian Church, League of Women Voters, Valley Institute of Theater Arts (VITA), Hakone Gardens, Lions Club, Saratoga Senior Center, Saratoga Men's Club, Oak Street Buddies, and Great Decisions. Adored by his family, George was a beautiful, loving, and committed father and husband and actively supported and attended their many sports, theater, musical, and political endeavors. Their house was even nicknamed the "Bunyard Hotel" due to the many years they happily housed high school students, foreign exchange students, and actors.
George is survived by his son, Marc Bunyard and wife Cindy, and their 3 children, Jeremy, Tyler, and Ryan; daughter, Sharon Bunyard; daughter, Lynette Bunyard and husband Joe Pambianco; and daughter, Becky Bunyard Marinshaw and husband, Jason, and their 3 children, Jacob, Kevin, and Cody.
Please join in the celebration of George's life at 1:30p on Saturday, November 16 at the Saratoga Foothill Club at 20399 Park Place, Saratoga, CA 95070.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2019