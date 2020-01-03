Mercury News Obituaries
George Colombana


1928 - 2020
George Colombana Obituary
George Colombana
Resident of Millbrae
Passed away at home in Millbrae, December 14, 2019 at the age of 91. George was born in San Francisco April15, 1928. He is survived by his wife Cleo Colombana, daughter Linda Whisler, and sons Don (Pamela) and David (Kim) Colombana. George was loved and respected for his good nature, kind soul, work ethic, and love of the outdoors. He loved baseball, gardening, the grocery business, and his 1955 Oldsmobile 88, taking many trips to the family cabin. The family cabin, which he helped build, was a labor of love throughout his life.
He married Cleo Colombana July 9th 1950, the start of a 70 year partnership. They moved from San Francisco to Millbrae where they raised their family. After successfully managing grocery stores in the early days of Grocery Outlet, George retired in 1987. George and Cleo would spend time gardening, traveling, enjoying their grandchildren and great grandchild along with many trips to the cabin with family and friends.
George will be missed and warmly remembered by all friends and family who knew and loved him.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 3, 2020
