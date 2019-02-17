Dr. George David Guido, Jr.

Mar. 24, 1925 - Feb. 4, 2019

Resident of San Mateo

George Guido Jr, was born on March 24, 1925 at Mills Hospital in San Mateo California. He finished his residency at Mills Hospital 1956, and later became Chief surgeon. He was the son of George Guido Sr. and Grace Guido of San Mateo. He attended San Mateo High School and graduated 1943. He went on to the College of San Mateo then transferred to the University of the Pacific in Stockton, CA and graduated in 1945. In the UOP chapel, he married his sweetheart Barbara Lou Nichols and they were married for 64 years, until her death in 2009.

He attended the University of California medical school from 1945 to 1948. He worked at San Francisco General Hospital, UCSF, and Chief of surgery at Ft. MacArthur Hospital U.S. Navy. He was very proud of his service in the Army and Navy.

Most of his life, he held a private practice in San Mateo and worked at Mills and Peninsula hospitals. He was much loved and respected by his patients, colleagues and community. He lived in Hillsborough for over 50 years.

After his wife Bobby died in 2009, he was able to kindle a new love with Marylou Maudsley and they enjoyed 4 wonderful years together, until her death in 2013. George loved his work and his family. He was preceded in death by his loving sister Carol Todd of Monterey.

He leaves behind a son, George David Guido III and his wife Sara of Saratoga; daughters: Georgia Guido of Montara & Diana Guido of Morgan Hill; 4 grandsons: Riley Clawson, Justin Evans, Gabriel Guido and Mavrick Evans; granddaughter Beth Guido; and great-granddaughter Danielle Grace Evans.

His final resting place will be a private interment alongside his devoted wife at St. John's Cemetery in San Mateo.





