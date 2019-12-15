Home

George "Eric" Doughty


1944 - 2019
George "Eric" Doughty Obituary
George "Eric" Doughty
Aug. 31,1944 - Nov. 12, 2019
San Jose
Eric passed away at 75 after battling Alzheimer's for a number of years. Originally from Minnesota, Eric went to college at American University, then joined the Navy becoming Full Lieutenant. Once transferred to San Francisco, Eric met his loving wife, Dianne, where they settled spending most of their life in the Bay Area. Eric earned his MBA and worked in Finance at several companies before going into business for himself. Eric enjoyed the outdoors especially skiing which he instilled this love onto his children. Eric is survived by his wife and their two children, Daunielle and Christopher, Chris's wife, Veronica, and three grandchildren. A Celebration of life will occur in Yosemite at a later date where his ashes will be scattered.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019
