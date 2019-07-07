George E. Davisson

May 29, 1949 - June 22, 2019

Resident of Campbell

John Wayne once said "Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway". George love this quote and this is how he faced his short battle with Leukemia.

George was born in Burlington, CO to William and Lela Davisson. He grew up in the farming community around Burlington and Goodland, KS. Farming wasn't in this blood and after doing a tour of duty in Vietnam, he reenlisted in the Army. George served his country for 20 years. During that time he and his family were stationed in Colorado, Kentucky, Germany twice and lastly at Santa Clara University with the ROTC program. He retired in 1991, planting roots and calling Campbell, CA home.

George, always the man in charge started another career at Home Depot where he worked his way to Manager. After 14 years, George went on to manage the Orchard Supply in Santa Clara until he retired in 2011.

George leaves behind his wife, Mickey. Sons Jeremy (Lindsay) and Justin (Vanessa) their mother Gladys, stepchildren Danielle (Marc) and Mike (Anne). And his pride and joy his grandchildren, Haley, Tyler, Decca, Chayton, Georgie, Willie and Joey. Mother, Lela, sisters Clara (Paul) and Jo (John) and dear friend Marie Bettencourt. Numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Predeceased by his father, brother Lee (Marlis) and little sister, Wilma.

George loved the 49er's, cooking, his red 48 Chevy but mostly his family and home. At any given moment you'd find a BBQ in process, grandkids playing in the yard or neighborhood little ones coming to see Grandpa George. He was an imposing man but a gentle one. Our Teddy Bear. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him knew what a kind, giving and loving man he was. George was truly a blessing and will be sorely missed.

As Joey called it, Grandpa's Birthday Goodbye has been held. Special thanks to Dr. Rogers, nurses Lindsay and Nicole, at Stanford Hospital who made George's last journey a peaceful one.





