George E. FarfanFeb. 22, 1927 - June 13, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraGeorge E. Farfan (93) passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a life-long resident of Santa Clara, CA, graduating from Santa Clara High in 1945. He would often talk about the old downtown he remembered from his youth. It was there at the movie theater that he met his wife of 69 years, Patricia Le Duc. It was also downtown where he spent most of his career at the Santa Clara Post Office. He served in the Navy with an honorable discharge. He was also a Santa Clara volunteer fireman, a member of Native Sons of the Golden West and involved in the local Spanish Heritage Society. He loved Christmas time and each year played Santa Claus for many children of friends and relatives and would also visit local hospitals. He recruited his children and grandchildren to dress as elves, handing out toys and candy canes. In his retirement years, he enjoyed working with wood at the Santa Clara Lumber yard and in his home shop, making seasonal holiday displays for his front yard.He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. & Virginia Farfan, and 4 siblings.He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and six children-Susan Souza (Rich), Nancy Bunce (Don), George D., Joan Aisetewa-Saks, Tom (Kathy), Tim (Craig). In addition to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. May you rest in peace dear father. A limited rotating viewing will be held on Tues. June 23 from 11-11:45 AM followed by a private graveside burial for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.