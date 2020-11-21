George Edward Peter PipeJune 28, 1924 - October 2, 2020Resident of SunnyvalePeter Pipe passed away peacefully in the early hours of October 2, 2020. Peter was born in the small village of Worlingworth, Suffolk, England and raised in Diss, Norfolk. He graduated at the top of his class in 1940. Peter joined the Royal Air Force in 1942 and was stationed in Rhodesia and the UK. He gained accolades as an outstanding pilot Instructor until the end of WW2.He met his future wife, Molly Pearce, through her older brother. They began exchanging letters throughout his service in the RAF, and were married in 1947. They celebrated sixty nine years of marriage resulting in five children, (Gabrielle, Keeble, Ennis, Ian, and Elise), and in a continuation of the circle of life, had ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.In 1956 a life-changing decision was made to emigrate to San Francisco, California on a six month "test". Within three days of arriving, he was hired by a local newspaper and given the assignment of covering the RNC (Eisenhower!) at the Cow Palace. He and Molly made the decision that she would bring their two young children to the U.S. and start a new life.In 1964, with a large family to support, Peter made the courageous career move of becoming a consultant in the emerging field of human performance. He authored and co-authored numerous successful corporate training books, some of which are still used in industry today – Analyzing Performance Problems (one of the best-selling training books of all time), Objectives-Tools for Change and Criterion Referenced Instruction, (CRI) courses. These contributions identified him as a leader and visionary of human performance in the work place, with his materials used in higher education, international airlines, the military, and the power industry.Peter led a life that was, for his time, remarkable. It began with his honorable service in the RAF and continued with his embarking on a journey to the United States in an endeavor to better provide for his family. This was followed by outstanding contributions in the field of human performance. It is a reflection of a remarkable life and a remarkable man.Per Peter's wishes and Covid-19, there is no service or funeral.