|
|
George F. Prussia
Jan. 6, 1931 - Dec. 28, 2019
Santa Rosa, CA
George F. Prussia passed away peacefully on Dec 28, 2019 at his residence in Santa Rosa, CA; he was 88 years old. George was born to Leland and Doris Prussia on Jan 6, 1931 in San Jose, CA the youngest of 3 children.
George attended Abraham Lincoln High School in San Jose and continued his education at San Jose State University. In 1952, he married his childhood friend Leola Fuchs, began raising a family, and in 1954 graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Immediately after college, he began active duty in the United States Air Force serving at Castle Air Force Base. George served in the US Air Force and Reserves from 1955 to 1965 where he attained the rank of Captain.
In 1959, George was part owner of a hardware store in Modesto but in 1963 moved back to San Jose with his family to work at International Paper Company and continued working there till he retired in 1995. In 1971, his wife Leola passed away after a long illness; she was 39 years old. In 1977, George married Monalisa Arneson.
George was a wealth of knowledge and those who knew him were rewarded by his wisdom, wit, and familiarity with family history. He was an avid reader and a lifelong learner who loved tools and was adept at building and fixing things. George enjoyed traveling to Yosemite and Hawaii and treasured the time spent at the beach house in Capitola with family and friends. George was part of the "greatest generation" who knew the meaning of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication; he will be greatly missed.
George is survived by his son George, daughter Ivy (Tom) Gallagher, grandchildren Andrew (Amy) Gallagher, Tracy (Rob) Goc, Sarah Gallagher and great-grandchildren Audrey, Luke, and Leland. He is preceded in death by his wife Leola, his sister Mary and his brother Leland.
A memorial service will be held for George on Jan 18 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in San Jose.
View the online memorial for George F. Prussia
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 15, 2020