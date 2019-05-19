Services Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto 695 Arastradero Road Palo Alto , CA 94306 650-493-1041 Celebration of Life 1:15 PM Memorial Church, Stanford University Resources More Obituaries for George Leong Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. George Francis Leong

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. George Francis Leong

August 8, 1925 – February 13, 2019

Resident of Atherton

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Memorial Church, Stanford University at 1:15pm. A reception will follow. Please contact the family for more information.

George F. Leong was born in Yuma, Arizona to Ng Hook (N.H.) Leong and Lee See Leong, on August 8, 1925. These parents contributed the genetic background for his unique being. His father, N.H. Leong was an extrovert, a jovial and loving person with a hearty laugh. He was always involved with community services. Lee See, his mother usually known as "Mama Leong", was a no nonsense woman of few words, was a typical pioneer woman, strong and tough, establishing and operating a small grocery store in the middle of the Arizona desert. She still carved out time for her four children, Sam, Anna May, John Robert, and George, her youngest. All are since deceased. Mama's version of "tough love" influenced George in his life's policy. He approached life with toughness, was tenacious as he honed his skills. He showed kindness and love to his opponents at the end of the game. He found validation in this policy when he became Arizona State Tennis Champion while he was in high school. This was encouragement for him.

During WW2, the U.S. government had a national program to select some men from the high school junior classes to enroll them in the Freshman College class. This was to determine whether the men could be able to enter the military one year earlier. George was one of three at Stanford University selected for this program. Interestingly, George is not a high school graduate and due to a heart condition, he was rejected and has a 4F degree. Because of this and since the war had ended, he decided to continue his education at Stanford. This did not stop him from sports. He continued with Ranked singles and doubles Tennis, Middle weight Golden Glove Champion, and competed in a newly formed wrestling class. While at Stanford, he earned a B.A. in Biology, M.A. Physiology, and PhD. in Physiology. During his third year, Helen came into his life as a Freshman. Being an upper classman, he was not interested in the uppity girl in high heels and a purple gabardine suit! His classmates challenged him to a drawing. He pulled the short straw and was forced to call Helen for a date. No immediate sparks but a solid friendship and eventually love developed over five years. They married on7/30/2019 and would have celebrated their 70th anniversary this year. Their friendship and marriage resulted in two children, Stephanie and son George Jr "G". In 2016 George got to officially welcome his new son-in-law Russ Lindgren to the family.

Helen was always supportive of his abilities. She encouraged him to reject his first job offer of cleaning animal cages. He finally found the U.S. Naval Radiological Defense Laboratory (NRDL) nestled by the bay in San Francisco. Few knew of this "secret" research lab. George was employed as a civilian researcher with military ranking. His research at NRDL was to describe the biological effect of ionizing radiation and the subsequent recovery in human populations (in the event of nuclear catastrophe). He has over 100 scientific publications, reports, and presentations documented world-wide.

In 1964-65, George took a sabattical from the NRDL. He garnered a plum Senior Post-Doctoral National Science Foundation fellowship at the Universite Libré de Bruxelles in Brussels, Belgium. There he conducted cutting edge research on the role of DNA/RNA cell growth and its effects on the liver and liver cancer. At the same time he did some projects for other departments in the US government.

George returned to California and NRDL through 1969 to become the Director of the Biomed Division. While there, he was instrumental in establishing many of the radiation standards which are still being used to this day. His group was one of the two pioneer US groups doing liver perfusion and liver regeneration research.

When the Navy closed NRDL in 1969, George was tapped to become the highest ranked Asian in the Civil Service System. He moved the family out to Washington, DC while he became Special Assistant to the Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare under Mr Robert Finch. George established the Federal Radiation Standards, Microwave Regulation Standards, and the national emergency health programs while with HEW.

George moved over to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where he directed all activities related to review, evaluation, and approval or disapproval of all drug applications under the aegis of the Agency. He started a "90 day" review system which expedited the process. This mandated the FDA to advise companies of their status, whether approved or disapproved. This cleared a huge backlog of drug applications. He instituted an outside Advisory Council for the FDA, a new concept at that time, which is still used today. He also formulated, organized, and developed the US National Center for Toxicology in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

In 1974, George left the FDA and soon became a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry for development of new molecular compounds worldwide. He consulted for all the major companies, and served as an interface & liaison between industry and the FDA to insure orderly and continuous processing of all new drug compounds.

George finally retired in 1999 when he began his battle against colorectal cancer and then lung cancer. His last cancer surgery was in 2002 and he was in remission since then.

He and Helen began some serious world travels to Europe, Asia, South America and within the US. Even after 9/11, he refused to cancel his around the world trip. They were the only ones in first class, where George threatened to trip anybody that headed for the cockpit. It turned out that there was an Air Marshall on the flight, so he didn't need to be the super hero. For the last decade or more, George has spent each year on a trip to Hawai'i; visiting friends and family in Honolulu and Kona; as well as some of his father's haunts in Maui. In October 2016 George took Helen, Stephanie, George Jr, and son-in-law Russ to his home village in China. There they met some of the family descendants from those siblings that stayed behind. The other highlight of that trip was to visit the Stanford campus in Beijing at Peking University. This was the culmination of fundraising that he did in conjunction with one of the many Stanford Chinese Alumni events he and Helen cohosted.

His last trip to Hawai'i was set to begin February 13, 2019, the day he entered eternal rest.

Donations may be made to Stanford University in memory of George to:

The George F & Helen C Leong Family Memorial Fund for undergraduate studies at Stanford University; or

The NH and Lee See Leong Memorial Fund

Please address to: Attn: Cathy Hutton, Stanford University Development Dept, P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, CA 94309-0466.





