George Gerasimos Mastora

Sept. 20, 1926 – May 27, 2019

Resident of San Jose

George Mastora passed away peacefully in his home on Memorial Day at 92 years of age. He was a longtime resident of San Jose as he watched it grow. George was an enthusiastic elder of his beloved family and consummate steward of Greek tradition.

George's father, Gerasimos Mastora and mother Zaharenia immigrated to the United States from Paxos, Greece. San Jose is where they started raising their children, George, brother Peter and sister Aretie. They are all predeceased. In 1932 the family went back to Greece, where the children attended Grammar and High School before returning to San Jose in 1945. During that time, the family endured the Nazi occupation of the small island of Paxos but came through the trauma relatively well.

George was a highly skilled cabinet maker who enjoyed and respected craftmanship as did his brother and father. He was a loyal member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America - Local 2236 for 70 years. He retired at 55 years old and pursued real estate and financial investing while remaining true to Local 2236. George also served a short tour of duty for his Country as a surveyor in the United States Army.

He is survived by his Sister-in-law Athena Mastora, Nephew Jerry Mastora, Niece Stephanie Morris, Grand Nephews Peter & Nicholas Mastora, Jeremey Morris and Grand Niece Allyson Morris Jones. Great Grand Nieces Malia, Makena, Malani & Kobe Mastora, Calla &, Carly Morris, Oliver and Sebastian Jones and Nephews George & Nicholas Argyros.

TRISAGION: Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at 7:00 pm (viewing from 5:30 pm)

Lima Family Erickson Chapel, 710 Willow Street San Jose, CA 95124 FUNERAL: Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am - St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1260 Davis St. San Jose, CA 95126

BURIAL: Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:30 pm - Mission City Memorial Park, 420 N. Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made in George's memory to Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.





View the online memorial for George Gerasimos Mastora Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary