George Giorgi
1923 - 2020
George Giorgi
August 31, 1923 - May 9, 2020
Resident of Mountain View
George left us peacefully in his sleep – succumbing only to age at nearly 97 years young.
George was born in San Francisco, CA of Attilio & Francesca, both immigrants from the Tuscan province of Italy. He graduated from Lick Wilmerding High School, then later graduated from Healds College studying architectural engineering. In between, he served 3 yrs in WWII in the US Army -- 18 months as Medical Technician at the Army Hospital in Guam. He attained the rank of Sergeant, was honorably discharged and awarded the Bronze Star. He worked for 45 years in the field of commercial kitchen Design, Sales & Fabrication primarily with 20 years at Dohrman Hotel & Restaurant Supply and 17 years at Berlin Food & Lab Equipment.
In 1951 he met & married Rena of San Francisco, after which they moved to Mountain View, where they had one son. He was a long standing member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mountain View which he supported for many years as an usher, lectern, as well as taught catechism classes. They retired together in 1993 to enjoy a life of leisure and traveled all over the world. George enjoyed photography, dancing and a good meal. While not a man of many words, he was kind & generous by his actions and known to have a wry sense of humor.
George is survived by his loving wife, Rena… married for over 68 years, and his son & daughter-in-law: Alan & Eileen and two grand-daughters: Laura & Missy.
Private services were held with family at Alta Mesa Cemetery, Palo Alto, per current county regulations.


View the online memorial for George Giorgi



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
