George Heisch

May 4, 1945 ~ Mar. 19, 2019

Resident of Martinez, CA

This amazing man - a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather - a son, a brother, an uncle and great uncle - and a friend to so many, was taken to heaven by his loving and merciful God after succumbing to a combination of health complications. George was born to Al and Frieda in San Jose, where he grew up and attended school/college locally. He later moved to the Bay Area where he worked, retired, and enjoyed life with family and friends. Golf was his favorite recreation and he has many golf buddies to attest to that. He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Dee, daughters Cheryl O'Donnell and Linda Linnell, his sister Alberta Yturralde, his brother and sister-in-law Jim and Ruth Heisch, 6 beloved granddaughters, 3 great granddaughters, 1 great grandson and much-loved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on April 19 at Hope Center Covenant Church, 2275 Morello Ave., Pleasant Hill CA at 11:00 a.m.





View the online memorial for George Heisch Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary