George Hoyt
1940 - 2020
George Hoyt
October 27, 1940-July 25, 2020
San Jose, California
George was born to Elvey and Emilee Hoyt on October 27th 1940. He enjoyed life and loved to sing, play guitar and accordion. George served the public in many ways: as a National Guardsman, a Police Officer and as a volunteer with the San Jose Fire Dept. Support Unit and Cal Fire Public Relations Information. He liked to drive and logged many many miles travelling to almost every State and at least two countries. He also loved to fly and obtained a private pilot license. He was loved by his family and many friends and always enjoyed conversation. George is survived by his son Christopher, daughter Tracey and three grandchildren Joshua, Emily, Mark and by his long-time partner Beverly Bullock.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
