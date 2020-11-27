George H.T. Lowe
July 23, 1928 - November 18, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
George Hsien Tsou Lowe was born in Tianjin in northern China on July 23, 1928, the son of Lowe Hsu Pou and Wang Shi Cheng. He came from a prominent family originally from an area near Beijing.
In 1949, after George had completed only his first year of studies in electrical engineering at the prestigious Nankai University in Tianjin, political changes in China caused his family to send him to Hong Kong, where they believed he would have greater opportunities. While involved in church activities in Hong Kong, he met a young woman named Mary Bernadette (Bonnie) Seu, who, like George, was a devout Catholic; they married in 1958, beginning a happy life together that would last for almost 57 years.
After George completed his engineering studies at the Technical University of Munich, he was hired by Siemens and worked for that company in Germany and Canada. He was then hired by IBM for a job in Upstate New York. While in New York he earned a Masters Degree from Syracuse University. Along the way, George and Bonnie had three children: Catherine, who died as an infant, Mario, and Mary Ann. After George was transferred to San Jose, CA, the family settled in Cupertino in 1977.
A member of St. Joseph of Cupertino Parish for 43 years, George attended mass faithfully each week, helped to organize the annual Chinese New Year celebration, and enjoyed taking part in every special parish event.
George will be deeply missed by his son Mario Lowe, daughter-in-law Bettina Lowe, and their daughters, Michelle and Danielle Lowe; and by his daughter Mary Ann Kimm, son-in-law Glenn Kimm, and their daughters, Jennifer, Jessica, and Julianna Kimm. George will also be remembered fondly by his devoted caregivers, Tita Quilates and Philina Abuel, to whom his family will always be grateful.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for St. Joseph of Cupertino Parish, 10110 N. De Anza Blvd., Cupertino, CA 95014 (donate online at https://stjosephcupertino.org/give
