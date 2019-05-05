Mercury News Obituaries
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM
San Jose Buddhist Betsuin Church
George "Lifetime Scout" Imokawa


George "Lifetime Scout" Imokawa Obituary
George Imokawa "Lifetime Scout"
April 29, 1929 ~ April 23, 2019
Resident of San Jose
George passed away at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Tomi; children Dean and Michele, sister Grace, sister-in-law Kimi and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Betty, brothers James and Henry.
George will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 4pm at the San Jose Buddhist Betsuin Church.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 5, 2019
