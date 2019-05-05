George J. Carapiet

Resident of Cupertino

George J Carapiet, 95, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, following wins by his Warriors and Sharks.

George, who was of Armenian ancestry, was born on April 11, 1924 in Calcutta, India and raised there by his grandparents. He lived in India until joining the Norwegian Merchant Marines during World War II, eventually immigrating to California on a freighter and serving in the U.S. Merchant Marines. George later became a master of many occupations, starting as a hog farm supervisor, transitioning into an assistant cook for See's Candies, was a top maître d' at fine S.F. restaurants and finally earned the title of leading mushroom grower in the U.S.

As a sports enthusiast, he took up golf at age 60 and of honorable mention: he scored 2 holes-in-one at the youthful age of 90. George's other hobbies included gardening, dancing, music, laughter and simply enjoying life with his wife and countless friends. Everyone has a story they can share of good times with George. He was a treasure we all had the fortune to know and will be greatly missed but not forgotten.

George was preceded in death by his wife Alice, and his two brothers Arathoon "Harry" Karapiet (sic) and Tony Carapiet.

He is survived by his son John Carapiet (Pat) and his grandchildren Joseph and Molly, his sisters Margaret Stierman, Elizabeth Vaissade and Victoria Plock, and many nieces, nephews and their families, whom he cherished.

In lieu of any service, George's final request was for everyone to share a laugh with someone, do a good deed and sink a putt in his memory.





