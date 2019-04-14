George Jerry Ziemek

Resident of Cupertino

We sorrowfully announce the passing of George Jerry Ziemek on Sunday, March 31, 2019. George was born to Henry and Sophie Ziemek on April 15, 1963. George graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory in 1981, completed his BS in Biology and BA in Military History from San Jose State University in 1985 and graduated from the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry in 1988. He opened his dental practice in Willow Glen in 1993 and took great pride in his work.

He will be remembered for his integrity, compassion and thoroughness. George is survived by his beloved wife Pamela-with whom he has been together for 37 years-his sister Jeanette, niece Alyssa and nephews Connor and Phillip. He is also survived by his mother- and father-in-law Elli and Jim, brothers-in-law Ron and Nick, and many life-long friends. George loved traveling, gaming, reading (especially military history), cooking, stamp collecting and sports. He felt great joy from being involved with his nephews' sporting events. George will truly be missed by his family, friends and patients. His wit and smile will forever live in our hearts.

A private service will be held on April 15 as well as a celebration of life at a later date.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 14, 2019