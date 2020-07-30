George Kanzo Kobayashi
May 28, 1931 - June 20, 2020
Resident of San Jose
George was born in Sacramento, California to Frank and Masako Kobayashi. George was 10 years old when World War II began, the United States Government made a decision to place all Japanese Americans into internment camps. George and his family were sent to Tule Lake, California. George and his family lived in the internment camp for 3 years.
George enlisted into the Marines, he served in the Korean War and honorably discharged at rank of Sergeant in 1954, he then attended the University of California Berkeley. He majored in English and History, graduating in 1957. He then went on to graduate studies in Library Science at San Jose State University.
George worked as a Librarian for the City of San Jose. In 1965 George opened the Hillview Branch Library in East San Jose. In the first 3 months of the library's opening George and his staff issued 3,000 library cards, higher than the main downtown branch. George was fluent in 5 languages which helped him reach out to all members in the community. As a result of his hard work and dedication George was awarded Historian of the Year. George retired from the Library in 1990.
When George found his calling as a Librarian, he also met the love of his life Kathie Andra Matheny. George and Kathie were married April 14, 1972 and spent 46 wonderful years together. George and Kathie had one child, their son Matthew and two grandchildren, Jayce and Trinity.
George was a good human being, he had a compassion for others, and treated everyone with respect. George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, he made sure that his family was always taken care of. George's siblings, parents and extended family were of great pride to him, he was very proud of his family and heritage. George made the world a better place with him in it, may he rest in peace always. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Pacific Gardens for the compassion and care provided to George.
George is predeceased by his wife Kathie Kobayashi, parents Frank and Masako Kobayashi, he is survived by his siblings: Arthur (Tamiko) Kobayashi, May (Hodge) Kawakami, Masaaki Kobayashi, Harold (Patti) Kobayashi, his son Matthew (Connie) Kobayashi, grandson Jayce, granddaughter Trinity, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service for George will be held on July 31, 2020 at 10:30am at East Lawn Memorial in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in George's honor to your local Santa Clara County Library @ SCCLD.org
