1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers George Lawrence Gray

January 19, 1944 – April 29, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Larry Gray passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, April 29th. He was born on January 19, 1944 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the second of three boys born to George Gray and Rose Vinciguerra Gray. Ever the inquisitive type, Larry traveled to California as a teenager to "check out the car scene," sparking a life-long love of both coasts and of the many cross-country road trips that he made between them.

Larry graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1961 and sped to the West Coast to follow his passion for automobiles. He eventually returned to Portsmouth to help care for his father and pursue studies at the University of New Hampshire. Larry earned his B.A. in Psychology in 1968 and Master's Degree in Counseling in 1972. He was also a Distinguished Cadet in the Air Force ROTC but became a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War.

Following stints as a teacher in Los Angeles (Watts) and North Hampton, NH, Larry met his wife, Kathy Kirmil-Gray, in the UNH library in the summer of 1971. They were married on St. Patrick's Day in 1973. After working as a counselor for the Division of Continuing Education at UNH, Larry and Kathy decided to move to California. They landed in Palo Alto where Larry started his own business selling Amsoil car products, believing in synthetic lubricants long before others did. Larry greeted people by asking, "How's your car running?" His interest was genuine. Car maintenance was not just his business but a way for him to show others love.

On a weekend frolic to San Francisco, Larry's cousin Norman introduced him to the Buena Vista Café's famed Irish coffees, and these became the official drink of every Gray family celebration. In 1984, Larry and Kathy moved to San Jose to raise their children. Like many parents, Larry spent years driving his three boys to soccer practice, exploring every nook and cranny of the Golden State in the process. He became an avid soccer fan and followed his sons to soccer fields all over the globe, including most famously to Trinidad and Tobago (where he walked on the beach and munched on shark tacos).

If "the true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good (Johnson)," then Larry was a giant. He radiated kindness and never shed his affable, unpretentious New Hampshire sensibilities. He befriended everyone he encountered, from the stranger on the sidelines to the guys at the repair shop to the owner of his storage unit to the clerk at the donut counter. Larry's values and his and Kathy's abiding love for New Hampshire live on in all of us.

Larry spent his life pursuing his passions and, perhaps unsurprisingly, displayed a tender joyfulness day in and day out. His example inspired his children not only to live lives as joy-filled as his own but to find and pursue their own passions. They became a professional soccer player, an artist, and a lawyer/academic. Larry's family was his true life's work. He relished presiding over Gray family dinners, a glass of red wine in one hand, an eye (or two) on dessert, and his ears focused on the musings of family members. His lifelong ambition was to build a hot rod from scratch, a dream he realized earlier this year. All told, Larry's was a life well lived: a successful marriage of 46 years, a family who loved and cherished him, and a 1965 Pontiac Tempest.

Larry is survived by his wife, Kathy, his three sons and their wives, Kelly and Kassie Gray, Casey and Lauren Lanzisero Gray, and Cody Gray and Claire Johnson, and his four grandchildren, Cooper, Miller, Porter, and Isabel. He leaves behind many family and friends in New Hampshire and on both coasts, including his younger brother, Dick (he was predeceased by his older brother, Tom), his closest cousins, Norm Gray (and family) and Kevin Rivers, his best friend from childhood, Al Boucher, and many other cousins.

A private get-together to honor Larry is being held. Contact [email protected] for information.





