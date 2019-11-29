|
In Loving Memory
George Lepow
Feb. 18, 1934 - Nov. 9, 2019
George passed away on Saturday, November 9th at the age of 85. He will be tremendously missed by his loving children: Kate, Nancy (Frank), Matthew (Jenifer), and Michael (Martha); grandchildren: Logan, Ryan, Shane, Gavin, Megan; sisters: Mickey and Patsy – along with his extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and the countless people who considered George a friend. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife Marion (Mickey) of nearly 57 years; daughter Ellen Conover; parents George (Sr.) and Louise; sister June; and brothers Edward, Jimmy and Henry. George was a native of Racine, Wisconsin who joined the military at a young age serving in both the Air Force and Marines. It is in the Air Force while stationed at Mt. Umunhum overlooking the Santa Clara valley that he met his wife Mickey. The nearby community of Almaden Valley is where George and Mickey chose to build their home and raise their family, providing loving memories to all who knew them.
View the online memorial for George Lepow
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 29, 2019